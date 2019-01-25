  • Former Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

    WASHINGTON - Roger Stone, a former associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.

    That's according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

    Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.

    Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

