Former Vice President Joe Biden to march in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade

    PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden will join the steelworkers in Pittsburgh's annual Labor Day parade Monday.

    The last time the former vice president marched in the parade was in 2015.

    Biden will be joined by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.

    Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade is billed as one of the largest in the country.

