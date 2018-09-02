Former Vice President Joe Biden to march in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade

PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden will join the steelworkers in Pittsburgh's annual Labor Day parade Monday.
The last time the former vice president marched in the parade was in 2015.
Biden will be joined by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.
Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade is billed as one of the largest in the country.
TRENDING NOW:
- Prayer vigil being held for high school football player seriously hurt during game
- Letters on Arby's sign rearranged into offensive message
- Ohio police officer attacked by K9 partner, shoots dog
- WATCH: Parking details announced for Pitt vs. Penn State game Saturday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}