    PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden will kick off his first campaign rally in Pittsburgh Monday.

    The rally is at the Teamsters Local 249 Banquet in Lawrenceville. It starts at 2 p.m.

    Biden joins a field of more than 20 Democrats running. Recent polling had him as the leader among them, even before a formal announcement.

    His itinerary shows just how important winning the Keystone State will be to his strategy. 

