PITTSBURGH - Former Vice President Joe Biden will kick off his first campaign rally in Pittsburgh Monday.
The rally is at the Teamsters Local 249 Banquet in Lawrenceville. It starts at 2 p.m.
Biden joins a field of more than 20 Democrats running. Recent polling had him as the leader among them, even before a formal announcement.
His itinerary shows just how important winning the Keystone State will be to his strategy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Service restored after Verizon customers experience data outage in Pittsburgh area
- 4 people from Pittsburgh, including 2 children, killed in crash in northwest Pa.
- NFL Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine shot, teammate killed in Kansas
- VIDEO: 1 person killed in Washington Co. crash
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}