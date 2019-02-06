Former Westmoreland chief deputy's boyfriend found guilty of threatening deputies

The turmoil within the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department is trickling down to significant others of those who work there.
The boyfriend of former Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz was found guilty Wednesday of disorderly conduct after an incident involving sheriff's deputies.
Fritz’s boyfriend, Fred Brandt, said he was upset with the deputies, accusing them of lying during Fritz’s harassment hearing.
Fritz was found guilty of pushing and striking a fellow deputy, who was also the union representative, during a closed-door meeting. She was later fired from her position.
