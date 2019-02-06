  • Fort Pitt Boulevard closed after tractor-trailer becomes stuck at intersection

    PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer has become stuck Wednesday morning at an intersection in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The truck is at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street. It is stuck against a wall, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.

    Fort Pitt Boulevard is closed in both directions at Stanwix Street.

