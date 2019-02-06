Fort Pitt Boulevard reopens after tractor-trailer becomes stuck at intersection

PITTSBURGH - A tractor-trailer became stuck Wednesday morning at an intersection in downtown Pittsburgh.
The truck was at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street. It was stuck against a wall, according to a tweet from Allegheny County.
Fort Pitt Boulevard was closed in both directions at Stanwix Street. The road has since reopened.
This tractor trailer at the corner of Stanwix and Fort Pitt Boulevard got stuck on the wall it has been lifted off but traffic is still backed all the way over into the north shore #Pittsburgh @WPXITraffic @WPXI #wpxi pic.twitter.com/3qP1ltxnTX— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) February 6, 2019
