PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 9:45 p.m.
The tunnel has fully reopened.
UPDATE 9:20 p.m.
The inbound lanes have reopened, while the outbound lanes remain closed.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A vehicle fire has shut down the Fort Pitt Tunnel.
UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-376 westbound between Exit 69C - PA 837 North/Carson St and Exit 69A - US 19 South/Banksville Rd. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 31, 2018
According to Allegheny County dispatchers, the tunnel needs to be closed in both directions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
