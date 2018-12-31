  • Fort Pitt Tunnel open again after vehicle fire closed it

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

    The tunnel has fully reopened.

    UPDATE 9:20 p.m.

    The inbound lanes have reopened, while the outbound lanes remain closed.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    A vehicle fire has shut down the Fort Pitt Tunnel.

    According to Allegheny County dispatchers, the tunnel needs to be closed in both directions.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

