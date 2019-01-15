FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two homes in Forward Township were damaged Tuesday when a fire broke out.
The homes are located at the intersection of Morgan Run Road and Locust Avenue.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw flames coming out of one home, and multiple emergency vehicles on the scene.
