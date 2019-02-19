SUTERSVILLE, Pa. - Four men are now facing attempted homicide and other charges following a robbery that led to gunfire in Westmoreland County back in September.
It happened at a home on Butterfly Lane in Sutersville.
According to the police paperwork that was just released, Curtis Everett and Chad Wolfe were part of a group that planned to rob drug dealers in order to get cash.
Two other men are also charged.
