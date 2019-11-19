PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny riverfront through the Strip District looks like it will have a very different skyline in the near future as Oxford Development and Steel Street Capital are set to brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on a series of projects to further redefine the city neighborhood.
Instead of the mishmash of mature industrial buildings and open lots there now, Oxford Development Co. and Steel Street Capital are preparing to bring new offices and residential buildings along a nearly seven-block stretch of the Strip.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
