  Four people, including 2 kids, rescued from rising water in Monessen

    MONESSEN, Pa. - Four people, including two kids, were rescued Wednesday night when rising waters surrounded their car in Monessen.

    It happened just before midnight on Parente and Grand boulevards according to the Monessen Hilltop Volunteer Fire Department.

    In a video posted on the department’s Facebook page, it shows firefighters making their way to the car surrounded by water and helping people who were stranded.

