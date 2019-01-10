BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - With temperatures below freezing and wind chills that make it feel even colder, Beaver County has opened warming centers for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.
Four warming centers are available to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The centers will open when temperatures are below 32 degrees.
Locations:
- The Cornerstone – 1217 7th Avenue Beaver Falls
- New Brighton Municipal Building – 610 Third Avenue New Brighton
- Free Methodist Church – 480 Jefferson Street Rochester
- Uncommon Grounds Café – 380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa
