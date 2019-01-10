  • Four warming centers open in Beaver County

    Updated:

    BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - With temperatures below freezing and wind chills that make it feel even colder, Beaver County has opened warming centers for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

    Four warming centers are available to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

    The centers will open when temperatures are below 32 degrees.

    Locations:

    • The Cornerstone – 1217 7th Avenue Beaver Falls
    • New Brighton Municipal Building – 610 Third Avenue New Brighton
    • Free Methodist Church – 480 Jefferson Street Rochester
    • Uncommon Grounds Café – 380 Franklin Avenue Aliquippa

    >>RELATED: Scattered snow showers moving through area Thursday

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories