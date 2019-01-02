Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be hearing the pitter patter of little feet again. US Weekly reports the power couple are expecting a fourth child via surrogate.
A person who is supposedly an insider said the baby is due in early May, US Weekly reported.
Daughter Chicago, who is 11 months old, was born via surrogate last January.
The new baby will join Chicago, as well as North, 5, and Saint, 3.
Last week, the West/Kardashian family posted photos for Christmas showing them all at an extended family party, People magazine reported.
