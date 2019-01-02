  • Fourth baby could be on way for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be hearing the pitter patter of little feet again. US Weekly reports the power couple are expecting a fourth child via surrogate. 

    A person who is supposedly an insider said the baby is due in early May, US Weekly reported.

    Daughter Chicago, who is 11 months old, was born via surrogate last January. 

    The new baby will join Chicago, as well as North, 5, and Saint, 3.

    Last week, the West/Kardashian family posted photos for Christmas showing them all at an extended family party, People magazine reported

    Merry Christmas 🎄

    Us Weekly is reporting that a fourth baby may be on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West via a surrogate.
    Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

     
     

