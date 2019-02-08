Intense fire burning at large home in Fox Chapel

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - An intense fire is burning Friday morning at a large home in Fox Chapel.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. on Sweet Water Lane.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof, engulfing part of the home, while thick smoke billowed into the sky as Chopper 11 flew over the scene.
