Fox rescued from Downtown Pittsburgh rooftop released back into wild

    The fox that was rescued from the rooftop of the Duquesne Club in Downtown Pittsburgh in October has been released back into the wild.

    The Humane Animal Rescue said the fox was fully evaluated at its licensed rehabilitation center in Verona.

    While the fox was there, he received exceptional care, including a spacious outdoor enclosure and receiving necessary vaccines. 

