Fox rescued from Downtown Pittsburgh rooftop released back into wild

The fox that was rescued from the rooftop of the Duquesne Club in Downtown Pittsburgh in October has been released back into the wild.
PHOTOS: Fox spotted on roof of Duquesne Club in Downtown Pittsburgh
The Humane Animal Rescue said the fox was fully evaluated at its licensed rehabilitation center in Verona.
While the fox was there, he received exceptional care, including a spacious outdoor enclosure and receiving necessary vaccines.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man confesses to killing 90 people, and police think he's telling the truth
- Police identify teen allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend
- These jobs have the highest suicide rates in the country, CDC says
- VIDEO: Man's Runny Nose Ends Up Being Leaking Brain Fluid
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}