    PITTSBURGH - Fire crews were called to a house in flames in Franklin Park early Sunday morning.

    911 officials said the fire scene was a home along Norman Drive in the Nicholson Woods neighborhood.

    Officials said emergency crews were called out about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

    There's no word on what sparked the fired.

