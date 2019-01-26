Franklin Park residents to be warned about high levels of radon

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - The Department of Environmental Protection says some homes in Franklin Park have tested positive for high levels of radon, a potentially deadly gas.
The biggest concern, Channel 11 has learned, was one home with a reading 25-times higher than government recommendations.
Channel 11 will keep a close eye on this situation. Download the WPXI News App for the latest details.
In the next few weeks, people who live in the community will be receiving a letter telling them about the issue.
Homeowners can now get free radon kits that will be paid for by a grant from the American Lung Association.
Learn more about radon from the American Lung Association.
The DEP says radon is an odorless invisible gas that is estimated to cause 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year that needs to be taken seriously.
Pennsylvania has had some of the highest levels of radon in the country, and in Franklin Park the levels are even higher.
Channel 11 reached out to borough officials who said they don’t have a comment, and were just notified that the DEP would be sending out the letter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Three people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings
- Missing 3-year-old found alive after three-day search
- Residents forced to evacuate because of landslide impacting homes
- VIDEO: Pa. man says emotional support alligator helps his depression
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}