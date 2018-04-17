The weather on Tuesday was more appropriate for November than April, but that was fitting for some lucky students at Franklin Regional Senior High.
At a surprise assembly, members of the marching band learned they were chosen to participate in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2019.
Parade officials coordinated with school officials and band director Kevin Pollock to make the announcement to the Panther Marching Band amid a shower of confetti.
The Murrysville band was chosen from among hundreds of applicants and will represent the state of Pennsylvania in the New York City parade.
The band has appeared in the parade twice before, in 2003 and 2009.
