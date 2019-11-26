  • Franklin Regional Marching Band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Thursday will mark the third time the Franklin Regional Panther Marching Band appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. 

    The band and boosters are leaving today to make the trip to the Big Apple.

    Band leaders said they began preparing for the parade back in the Spring of 2018 when they received the invitation to be in the parade. 

    Students in the band told Channel 11 they are extremely excited and called it a once in a lifetime opportunity. 

    The parade airs right here on Channel 11 on Thanksgiving morning at 9 a.m.

