HARRISBURG, Pa. - May 23rd is now going to be more than just another random day on the calendar. Governor Tom Wolf has declared it “1-4-3 Day” in honor of Mr. Rogers’ favorite number.
Governor Wolf said Fred Rogers, better known as Mr. Rogers for his popular children’s show, regularly used 1-4-3 as a way of saying I love you. Governor Wolf referenced those numbers in picking May 23: it is the 143rd day of the year.
“I am proclaiming the 143rd day of the year as ‘1-4-3 Day’ to encourage acts of kindness and honor Fred Rogers, who served as an inspiration to millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the world,” said Gov. Wolf. “We know Pennsylvanians are grateful for and do good deeds for their neighbors every day. It’s one aspect that makes our commonwealth such a great place to live, work and to visit. 1-4-3 Day is a recognition and celebration of those collective efforts, and we hope it inspires even more acts of kindness.”
