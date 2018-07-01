Fred Rogers Trail unveiled by Pennsylvania tourism office

There's now an official trail you can take to follow the footsteps of southwestern Pennsylvania's friendliest neighbor.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the state tourism office has unveiled the Fred Rogers Trail, which details 15 destinations across four counties.
All of the stops have significance to the famous children's television host.
One place that didn't make the list? The Neighborhood of Make-Believe.
