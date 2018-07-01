  • Fred Rogers Trail unveiled by Pennsylvania tourism office

    Updated:

    There's now an official trail you can take to follow the footsteps of southwestern Pennsylvania's friendliest neighbor.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, the state tourism office has unveiled the Fred Rogers Trail, which details 15 destinations across four counties.

    >>RELATED STORY: WATCH: Trailer for new Fred Rogers movie released on his birthday

    All of the stops have significance to the famous children's television host.

    One place that didn't make the list? The Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories