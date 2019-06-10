PITTSBURGH - Free concussion testing for young athletes is being offered by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine.
For the ninth year, the “Heads UP Pittsburgh” program is making the testing available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Beginning Monday and ending the week of July 30, the program will provide the free neurocognitive baseline testing for 4,000 athletes ages 10+ and 500 athletes between the ages of 7 and 9. The first 2,500 participants in the 10+ age group will receive a wind resistance strength builder.
The testing will be offered at the following sites:
- CCAC Boyce Campus
- CCAC North Campus
- CCAC South Campus
- CCAC West Hills Center
- Community College of Beaver County
- UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
- UPMC Rooney Sports Complex
- UPMC Children’s Hospital South Fayette
CLICK HERE to register.
The testing process takes about one hour.
“On the day of testing, participants must not be suffering from any symptoms of a concussion, nor have a suspected injury at the time of establishing their baseline, a news release said.
