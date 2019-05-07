  • Local health officials will hold a free measles vaccine clinic

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - As the Allegheny County Health Department continues tracking measles exposure around the area, the agency will hold a measles vaccination clinic Wednesday.

    The agency said there will be a limited supply of the MMR vaccine: measles, mumps, rubella. The clinic will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis for the free clinic.

    Individuals who are eligible for the vaccine are children 12 months of age up to adults 61-years old who have not been vaccinated. Those not eligible are children younger than a year old, those born before 1957, anyone who has had measles, pregnant women or those who are otherwise immunicompromised.

    The clinic will be held from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA at 7140 Bennett Street in Pittsburgh. 

    The Allegheny County Health Department said the MMR vaccine is 93% effective and two doses in 97% effective. 

