BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were hurt in a crash on the Freeport Bridge Monday morning, according to emergency officials.
The crash was called in just before 11:30 a.m.
Officials said two medical helicopters were alerted to the crash but have since been called off.
There's no word yet on what led to the crash or the conditions of those injured.
