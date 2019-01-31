Freezing weather plagues motorists with potholes, dead batteries

The polar vortex is causing weather trouble for drivers.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Works Director Mike Gable say the freeze-and-thaw cycle has caused potholes to emerge and currently it’s too cold to fill them.
AAA is also experiencing an increase in calls from motorists stranded with battery problems.
Erin Clarke is speaking to experts and motorists about driving in the frigid temperatures, for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
