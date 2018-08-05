0 Freight train derails near Station Square

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 6:17 P.M.

Norfolk Southern has updated the number of rail cars that derailed from four to seven.

They said the rail cars were transporting double-stacked shipping containers that were carrying mostly consumer goods including housewares, food products, beverages and other common household products.

Norfolk Southern officials said they've begun cleanup efforts and estimates that all the rail cars will be cleared from the T tracks within about 72 hours.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation. Norfolk Souther has ruled out a rock slide as the potential cause.

They said they will continue to work 24/7 with local officials and restore normal operations and traffic patterns.

UPDATE 5:37 P.M.

The Port Authority has restored rail service from the North Shore to First Avenue Station and from South Hills Junction to South Hills Village on the Red Line and to Lytle Station on the Blue Line.

All shuttle buses will be operating from South Hills Junction to the main entrance of Steel Plaza Light Rail Station on Grant Street within the next hour.

#BREAKING NEWS: New Information from @PGHtransit concerning Light Rail Service after Train derails near Station Square https://t.co/qMdVTAd3pt PHOTO GALLERYhttps://t.co/qRwKPOS7oq LINK TO LIVE CHOPPER VIDEO https://t.co/l6EG8CTRb6 pic.twitter.com/Cul2e8YSzU — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 5:01 P.M.

The Port Authority has updated their bus shuttle service:

The Red Line bus shuttle will operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to Pauline at Broadway in Beechview. It will then serve all the regular stops to Potomac Station in Dormont. From there, riders can take the Red Line to points south.

The Blue Line bus shuttle will also operate from Wood and 6th to South Hills Junction to South Bank Station, where riders can take the Blue Line to points south.

A bus shuttle for the Monongahela Incline will operate between South Hills Junction, the upper station of the Mon Incline and the upper station of the Duquesne Incline every 20-25 minutes until the end of service.

UPDATE 4:20 P.M.

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services team is on the scene helping, including helping with hydration for the first responders.

UPDATE 4:15 P.M.

Some bus routes are being detoured because of the train derailment.

Bus routes 4/41/39 and all Y routes are being detoured due to the train derailment. OUTBOUND from Smithfield St & Blvd of Allies, L Blvd of Allies, R ramp to Liberty Bridge to Liberty tunnel, R Rt51, R Warrington,L haberman, L S Busway to regular route — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 4 P.M.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking people to avoid the Station Square area as traffic is backing up.

West Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge are closed.

ALERT: Please avoid the Station Square area. Train derailment has closed West Carson St and Smithfield St Bridge. Traffic is bad and getting worse on Southside as traffic is diverted. Avoid if possible. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 3:55 P.M.

A woman visiting Pittsburgh from Toronto, Canada captured the moment the cars derailed.

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.

The Port Authority has shuttle buses to transport fans leaving the Pirate game and the Regatta.

For riders at the @Pirates game, fans can utilize the light rail service from the North Shore to Wood Street Station and then get on one of the shuttle buses (to Potomac on Red Line and to South Bank on Blue Line) — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The bus shuttles can be used by anyone trying to get from the Wood Street Station to either the Red or Blue Line.

The Mon Incline is also closed.

Also, the Mon Incline is closed — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

UPDATE 2:55 P.M.

Norfolk Southern has released new information about four rail cars that came off the tracks near Mt. Washington.

According to Jon Glass, public relations manager, the derailment happened in an area that is prone to rock slides.

A train has derailed near Station Square.

The double-stack intermodal train was transporting shipping containers and no hazardous materials were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A train has derailed in Pittsburgh.

According to the Port Authority Transit's Twitter page, all rail service for the T has been suspended.

ALL INBOUND AND OUTBOUND RAIL SERVICE IS SUSPENDED DUE TO A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILING DOWN TO STATION SQUARE FROM THE HILL ABOVE. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

The train derailed down to Station Square from the hill above, according to their tweet.

Power lines appear to be holding some of the cars up.

Riders are able to get in and out of the city:

The BLUE LINE will go as far as South bank where passengers can transfer to a bus. The RED LINE will go as far as Potomac Station in Dormont. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) August 5, 2018

For riders trying to get in and out of the city, the Blue Line will go as far as South Bank where passengers can transfer to a bus. The Red Line can go as far as Dormont, according to a tweet.

If you need to talk to Port Authority Customer Service, you can do so until 4:30 p.m. at 412-442-2000.

