PITTSBURGH - Frequent showers and storms will move through again Saturday, increasing the threat for Flash Flooding.
The ingredients for heavy rain will still be in place, so any storm that does develop could bring torrential downpours.
Damaging winds will also be a threat Saturday, especially after lunch and into the evening. On Sunday, storm chances will slowly decrease setting up a drier end to the weekend.
Stay with our team of meteorologists as we track when wet weather will have the biggest impact on your weekend plans.
