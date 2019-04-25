A heads up for people who use Frick Park. The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed a raccoon discovered there has tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon was found along the Iron Gate Trail, which is in Squirrel Hill.
This is the eighth rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far in 2019. There have been six raccoons, one bat and one cat.
Anyone who sees an animal acting strange or threatening is asked to contact animal control, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
