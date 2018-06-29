FRIDAY AT 5: Flooding issues in South Hills first studied more than 70 years ago, never fixed

PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain and flooding on Route 51 in Pittsburgh and the South Hills has happened for decades, but little has been done to solve the issues.
A 2016 US Army Corps of Engineers study about flooding in the Saw Mill Run Watershed showed the agency started studying the problems on Route 51 more than 70 years ago.
Why previous efforts to fix Route 51 have stalled and the renewed efforts to find a solution, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
But for reasons ranging from money to Congressional approval, little has been done to actually solve the problem.
"(The flooding) can't continue," said Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill, who represents many of the neighborhoods impacted by the flooding. "Whether it takes a year or two years or 10 years, it's got to start now."
