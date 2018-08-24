FRIDAY AT 5: Heat threatens high school athletes

Local high school football teams have spent weeks preparing for the start of Friday night football season.
The school marching band, the cheerleaders, even fans have to be ready for some high heat early in the season as well. If they aren't prepared, the results can be dangerous.
FOR BREAKING ALERTS, DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP
Channel 11 is your station all fall for high school football forecasts before the lights go on Friday night.
Friday night at 5, Channel 11 spoke with the head trainer for the Steelers. He told us what athletes in high school and his professional athletes need to think of when they hit the field.
Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper is finding out what teams have been doing all summer long to prepare for any heat waves.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers
- GoFundMe investigating after homeless man whose generosity went viral is back on streets
- PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
- VIDEO: State representative ordered to anger management after polling place altercation
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}