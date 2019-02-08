FRIDAY AT 5: How big of an issue is vaping in local schools?

The FDA calls it an epidemic. Channel 11 wanted to see how big of an issue students vaping and juuling was in our local schools. It didn't take long for districts to reach out to us and explain it was a very big deal.
We're sitting down with a student, school administrators and local doctors to talk about the growing problem facing students as young as 11 years old.
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5, we look at why they say vaping is so easy to hide in the classroom, and why the problem is hitting students you might not expect.
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A TIP TO CHANNEL 11 NEWS or call our tipline and leave us a message: (412) 237-4963.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}