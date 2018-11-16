FRIDAY AT 5: How much is the city getting paid to use public parking spots for Scoobi Scooters?

Whether it is heading to a hockey game, a Broadway show or work in downtown Pittsburgh, it can be difficult and sometimes even frustrating to find a parking space.
In recent years it has gotten even more difficult., now that bike lanes, bike rental stands, Zipcars and Scoobi Scooters having taken over more on-street parking spaces. The mayor told Target 11's Rick Earle it is important to have options.
Related Headlines
"Nearly 40 percent of the people who live in the city don't own an automobile, so if they don't have these options they don't have mobility," said Mayor Bill Peduto. "If they don't have mobility, they have no opportunity to get to work or to see a doctor."
Friday on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., Target 11 investigates how much the city is getting paid to use public parking spots for Scoobi Scooters, and whether the city is losing out on potential money with the deal.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}