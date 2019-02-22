FRIDAY AT 5: Landslides from 2018 still causing issues as new ones emerge

This time last year, we started seeing major landslides in the Pittsburgh area. One of the first landslides of the year took out a home on the West End and blocked a street for weeks. 2018 went on to be the wettest year on record, and over the year Channel 11 covered hundreds of landslides impacting local homes and roads.
Friday on Channel 11 News at 5, Pittsburgh's Chief Meteorologist Stephen Cropper looks back on what caused all the landslides last year and how local authorities say they are preparing for another potentially wet year. We're going through the data, and finding out just how many landslides from 2018 are still impacting us in 2019 and how high the bill totaled for 2018 repairs.
