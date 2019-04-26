FRIDAY AT 5: Research happening in Pittsburgh could help improve life for young cancer patients

The research happening in Oakland is making Pittsburgh a spot for medical tourism. That includes research that could make it possible to create new life after childhood cancer.
Channel 11 sat down with the Coyne family as they took us through the moment they found out their son, Landon, had a softball-sized tumor on his kidney in 2017. Landon was only two years old at the time.
As they learned about surgeries and chemotherapy and long hospital visits, another team approached them at the hospital. They wanted to talk about Landon's future.
Tonight on Channel 11 News at 5, how something they took from Landon when he was just two could help him be a father years down the road if his cancer treatments made him infertile. Doctors show us why a baby monkey is giving hope to young cancer patients and attracting international attention to Pittsburgh.
