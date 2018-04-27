FRIDAY AT 5: Will it ever be summer? Chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper gives his outlook

PITTSBURGH - Summer is almost here, and many people are looking forward to it after a particularly long winter and chilly spring.
He's looking at temperatures and chances of storms, and will show you what you can plan for, Friday on Channel 11 News at 5pm.
Pittsburgh's chief meteorologist Stephen Cropper is looking ahead at the summer forecast to determine what you can expect.
Cropper reviewed historic data over the last 100 years and analyzed it to come up with a complete forecast.
He also examined El Nino, global weather patterns and what could be the main drivers or influencers of the summer forecast for the Pittsburgh area.
There has been an elongated winter and it's been the wettest start to a year in the history of weather records.
With only one 90-degree day in 2017, Cropper was surprised to find we may be again below average for 2018.
Hear his weather outlook for the summer of 2018, Friday on Channel 11 News at 5pm.
