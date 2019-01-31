PITTSBURGH - Businesses in Pittsburgh are seeing an impact from these numbing, cold days.
While in the Strip District, Channel 11 saw employees of area stores standing outside in 10-minute shifts because clothing and other items for sale are actually kept outside.
Channel 11 stopped at Yinzers and found the store was empty. The sports apparel and memorabilia store is so popular, it normally draws scores of tourists and Pittsburghers during all seasons.
WPXI's Renee Wallace will have more on how this cold snap is affecting businesses bottom line for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
