    PITTSBURGH - An airline flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport is offering free flights, but only under certain conditions.

    Frontier Airlines says anyone with the last name "Green" or "Greene" can fly for free on a "one way or round trip nonstop domestic" flight.

    The company's website says flights must be booked online. To be eligible for the free flight, you'll have to fly out on Aug. 13 and return by Aug. 20. 

    Frontier Airlines said in a release that the program also applies to immediate family but only if their last name is Green or Greene.

