PITTSBURGH - An airline flying out of Pittsburgh International Airport is offering free flights, but only under certain conditions.
Frontier Airlines says anyone with the last name "Green" or "Greene" can fly for free on a "one way or round trip nonstop domestic" flight.
We are celebrating our green efforts with the start of Green Week! To kick off, we have a special flight from @DENAirport to @GSPAirport, 7 days of giveaways and if your last name is Green you have the chance to fly for free on 8/13! https://t.co/gQ7h56XdN2 pic.twitter.com/coiZFwDWHX— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 7, 2019
The company's website says flights must be booked online. To be eligible for the free flight, you'll have to fly out on Aug. 13 and return by Aug. 20.
Frontier Airlines said in a release that the program also applies to immediate family but only if their last name is Green or Greene.
