PITTSBURGH - It will be like having two seasons in one day Monday.
From frost on the windshield to potentially strong late-day storms, Monday will be a day of quick change across the area.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Temperatures will start the day in the 30s but quickly warm into the 60s on strong southeast winds.
A fast-moving wave will cross Ohio into western Pennsylvania late Monday afternoon and evening, triggering a few showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could quickly reach severe levels, with the potential for wind gusts of more 58 mph and hail.
The best chance of strong storms is after 7 p.m.
Unsettled weather will be with us through the week, with several chances of showers and storms.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing and track of rain and storms throughout the week.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}