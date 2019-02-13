‘Frozen 2' trailer drops, release date announced

For everyone who is sick and tired of... sorry, enjoys, hearing “Let It Go” belted, let it begin again after Disney drops the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the hit, “Frozen,” film.
Simply named “Frozen 2,” the trailer shows Elsa trying to conquer the seas to cross the raging water.
November 2019. #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/PhmDdm0XfA— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) February 13, 2019
The original cast of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad return to their respective roles. They are joined by newcomers to the franchise, Sterling K. Brown from “This is Us,” and Evan Rachel Wood from “Westworld,” Entertainment Weekly reported.
It will have new music penned by original award-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The script was written by Lee and Allison Schroeder who wrote “Hidden Figures,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
“Frozen 2” is scheduled to be released Nov. 22.
