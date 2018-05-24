0 Frustrated residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - Residents in a McCandless neighborhood reached out to Channel 11 with concerns about an eyesore on Wagon Wheel Trail.

Neighbors told Channel 11 the homeowners recently moved out and left a mess behind.

Overgrown grass is overtaking the front yard, and trash and debris are scattered all over the property.

Neighbors said the home is deteriorating and the garage doors have been left wide open since Wednesday.

As Channel 11 was talking with neighbors, a contractor showed up at the house. The contractor said the home is foreclosed and the bank hired them to clean up the property.

Township officials told Channel 11 they issued a number of enforcement notices weeks ago.

Neighbors said it's about time it's cleaned up.

"I walked up to the front door and it smells musty like just that it hadn’t been cleaned - it hadn’t been aired out.," said an unidentified neighbor. "There’s something distinct that you can tell that they were hoarders. You could smell it from the outside. It just doesn’t fit in this neighborhood."

WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is talking with township officials about what comes next for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.

