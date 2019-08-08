MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Frustration is growing in Murrysville over proposed fracking plans.
The proposed Titan well pad is an unconventional drilling site on 71 acres with up to six wells. It's proposed to be on the southern side of Bollinger Road, west of Hilty Road.
Neighbors said they want to be heard but haven't had the chance to speak up. The past three months have been presentations for Canonsburg drillers, Huntly and Huntly. The next three months are set aside to lay out objectives.
The fracking ordinance in Murrysville says setbacks must be at least 750-feet from homes, which is more than state law set at 500-feet.
