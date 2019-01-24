Fugitive flees hospital with IV, heart rate monitor still attached

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is looking for information to track down a man they say ran from police and even got away from a hospital with a broken ankle.
According to investigators, Jerome Solomon was wanted on charges from two different incidents, when he fell off a wall in Pitcairn while trying to get away from police.
Solomon, 39, was taken to a hospital after that, but took off after surgery while still attached to a heart monitor.
Solomon is wanted on robbery, theft, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges on the two outstanding arrest warrants.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child with autism intentionally locked out of school by principal
- Commerce Secretary says he doesn't understand why furloughed workers are turning to food banks
- Florida woman danced naked outside Waffle House, licked employee's face, deputies say
- VIDEO: Georgia Teen Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up Middle School, Shoot Survivors
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}