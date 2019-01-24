  • Fugitive flees hospital with IV, heart rate monitor still attached

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is looking for information to track down a man they say ran from police and even got away from a hospital with a broken ankle.

    According to investigators, Jerome Solomon was wanted on charges from two different incidents, when he fell off a wall in Pitcairn while trying to get away from police.

    Solomon, 39, was taken to a hospital after that, but took off after surgery while still attached to a heart monitor.

    Solomon is wanted on robbery, theft, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges on the two outstanding arrest warrants. 

