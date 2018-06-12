  • Funding cuts keep kids from summer programming

    PITTSBURGH - A local community organization is calling on more money from public and private groups to fund its summer programs for kids and teenagers.

    The Community Empowerment Association in Homewood will help 500 kids this summer, but there are 200 kids on the waiting list, a reality CEO Rashad Byrdsong said is due to a drop in funding.

    He’s calling for help from private companies and organizations that are investing in and around Homewood.

    Byrdsong said summer programs like what the CEA provides is crucial in helping reduce violence in the community.

    

