Fundraiser for slain woman's family comes as surprise to angry mother

    It’s been more than four months since Keiauna Davis was shot and killed for her income tax check in Wilkinsburg.

    Michele Newell talked to Keiauna Davis’ mother about the fundraiser, and reaches out to the dollar store chain to learn more about it, for 11 at 11.

    Her mother recently learned about donation signs posted up at the Dollar General where her daughter once worked that purport to be raising money for Davis’ family.

    Davis’ mother says that, since her daughter’s death, no one from Dollar General has contacted them and they weren’t aware of any fundraiser.

