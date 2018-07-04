Fundraiser for slain woman's family comes as surprise to angry mother

It’s been more than four months since Keiauna Davis was shot and killed for her income tax check in Wilkinsburg.
Michele Newell talked to Keiauna Davis’ mother about the fundraiser, and reaches out to the dollar store chain to learn more about it, for 11 at 11.
Her mother recently learned about donation signs posted up at the Dollar General where her daughter once worked that purport to be raising money for Davis’ family.
Davis’ mother says that, since her daughter’s death, no one from Dollar General has contacted them and they weren’t aware of any fundraiser.
TRENDING NOW:
- State of emergency: Parking lot washed away, businesses flooded in O'Hara Township
- Police: Caregivers failed to seek help after 2-year-old fell out window
- American woman pictured posing with dead 'rare' giraffe she shot in South Africa sparks outrage
- VIDEO: Tips to Keep Your Pet Calm During Fireworks
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}