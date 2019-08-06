WASHINGTON, Pa. - Funeral arrangements for Nicholas Cumer, the 25-year-old Pittsburgh-area man who was killed in Sunday's mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, have been announced.
Cumer, who graduated from Washington High School in 2012, was a graduate student at St. Francis University in the school's Master of Cancer Care program. He was in Dayton as part of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, where he had just been offered a full-time position.
Related Headlines
>> RELATED: Pittsburgh-area man among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
"He was looking forward to beginning his career in cancer care and helping his patients, for which many said he had a remarkable gift," his obituary said.
The obituary said Cumer was an avid sports fan, and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He would have turned 26 on Aug. 21.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday at Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home on Locust Avenue in Washington. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday.
A Mass is being held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Francis University in honor of Cumer.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Vigil held for victims of Dayton mass shooting
- Dayton, Ohio shooting: 10 people dead, 30 wounded when gunman attacks bar
- Local officials' comments on weekend's mass shootings in Texas and Ohio
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}