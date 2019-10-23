  • Funeral director pleads guilty to stealing from clients

    A Fayette County funeral home director has pleaded guilty to stealing a half-million from clients, mostly seniors who prepaid for their own funerals.

    The office of the attorney general said Stephen Kezmarsky, 51, of Uniontown, pocketed around $500,000 worth of funeral policies from 80 victims over a 12-year period. 

    Kezmarsky pleaded guilty to theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery and insurance fraud. 

    “This defendant specifically targeted members of our vulnerable senior community who worked hard to prepay for their funeral services to limit the financial burden on their families after they pass,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Kezmarsky took responsibility for this crime. I am grateful to the people of Fayette County who came forward to report this scam to my office, and we will continue our commitment to holding scammers and con artists accountable to Pennsylvanians.”

