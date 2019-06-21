  • Funeral held for 14-year-old cadet firefighter killed in crash

    SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An American flag was suspended from two firetruck ladders as a funeral procession for a 14-year-old cadet firefighter passed under it Friday.

    Graydon Hoffman, 14, was laid to rest after he was killed in a crash Saturday in Sewickley Township.

    Hoffman was a cadet firefighter at Hutchinson Volunteer Fire Department.

    “It might have taken you a few years to grow into those boots but no one will ever fill your shoes. Rest easy little brother. We'll take it from here,” the fire department posted on Facebook following Hoffman’s death.

