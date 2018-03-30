  • Funeral home owner starts online fundraiser to cover sheriff's legal costs

    Updated:

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - An online fundraiser has been set up to help Westmoreland County's embattled sheriff.

    The GoFundMe seeks to raise $75,000 for Jonathan Held's legal defense.

    It was created by a funeral home owner in Scottdale.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, why he created it.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Funeral home owner starts online fundraiser to cover sheriff's legal costs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surveillance video shows person breaking into cars

  • Headline Goes Here

    2017 fentanyl-related overdoses highest in Westmoreland County's history

  • Headline Goes Here

    Westmoreland Co. commissioners send letter asking to impeach sheriff

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman pretended to be pregnant to get ambulance ride