0 Funeral service being held for Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall

PITTSBURGH -

Fellow members of law enforcement have gathered in Oakland Tuesday to join family and friends of Pittsburgh police Officer Calvin Hall for his funeral service.

PHOTOS: Funeral service for Pittsburgh Officer Calvin Hall

Hall, 36, died Wednesday after he was shot July 14 while off duty in Homewood. He was at a house on Monticello Street visiting friends when he was shot three times in the back, according to investigators.

For those unable to attend Tuesday's funeral, we will be providing team coverage on Channel 11 and on WPXI.com (CLICK HERE).

HONORING OFFICER HALL

Pittsburgh Police conducted an End of Watch Ceremony on Saturday at 8 p.m., exactly when his regular shift would have ended. The ceremony took place in front of the Zone 1 police station.

On Monday, the viewing for Hall was held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland from noon to 8 p.m.

STORY: Who is Calvin Hall, the off-duty officer shot in Homewood?

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

The funeral for Hall is being held Tuesday at Soldiers & Sailors. Burial will follow at Homewood Cemetery.

The family has agreed to have the funeral and burial open to the public.

RELATED HEADLINES:

FUNERAL ROAD CLOSURES

Several road and bridge closures began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Here is a list of the areas that are affected:

CLOSURES:

Fort Duquesne Bridge

SR 65 Inbound in the area of the West End Bridge

SR 279 Onramp to Ft. Duquesne Bridge

Fort Pitt Tunnel and Bridge inbound to SR 376 E and the E. Carson-Ft. Pitt Bridge Onramp

Grant St. Access to SR 376 E

SR 376 E between Downtown and Oakland Exits

AVOID:

Oakland Area, particularly Forbes/Fifth Ave.

North Shore Area

ABOUT OFFICER HALL

Hall, who was raised in Braddock and graduated from Woodland Hills High School, was stationed in Northview Heights for the last two years. Police said he was assigned there because of his positive attitude and ability to relate to people.

“In his time here he left an indelible mark on his brother and sister officers, as well as the community he served. He was known for his quick smile, ever-optimistic attitude and for his career-long focus on community policing. He was a model officer. He made it a priority to connect with residents, and succeeded in doing so,” Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a statement.

Hall previously worked for the Braddock Police Department and as a police officer for Point Park University. He also once worked as a counselor at the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.