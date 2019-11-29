PITTSBURGH - Deer season starts earlier than ever for hunters in Pennsylvania.
The Game Commission is offering some tips as hunters are heading up to their camps and getting their gear ready:
- Positively identify your target and be sure you're shooting legal game
- Know what's beyond your target, too, before pulling the trigger
- Hunters should always stay in sight of one another
- Plan your hunt, let someone know where you'll be and when you'll return
- Buckle up if you're hunting from an elevated stand using a full-body harness
- Keep physically fit
- Stay found: become familiar with the area you'll be hunting, be prepared for emergencies
- Always wear and display the proper amount of fluorescent orange
- Keep your gun always pointed in a safe direction
- Treat all firearms as if they are loaded at all times
Here are some other links for more information ahead of the deer opener:
- Sunday Hunting was just approved in PA. CLICK HERE for more details.
- CLICK HERE for the 2019 PA Hunting & Trapping Digest
- Harvested a monster buck? CLICK HERE to report your harvest
- CLICK HERE to see how long deer season will run statewide
- Still have questions? CLICK HERE for the PA Game Commission's website
